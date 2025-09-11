SCCI Supports 15 Division With Flood Relief Medicines
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in continuation of its ongoing Flood Relief Activities, has extended support to the Pakistan Army 15 Division by providing essential medicines for the treatment of flood-affected families in the Zafarwal area.
According to SCCI, this initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters. By supplying critical medical aid, the Chamber aims to ensure timely healthcare reaches vulnerable populations suffering from the aftermath of recent floods.
SCCI stands firmly with the Pakistan Army and all agencies engaged in relief efforts. The collaboration highlights a strong partnership, underscoring the importance of unified action in addressing the needs of communities impacted by natural calamities.
