President Asif Ali Zardari to undertake official visit to China from Sep 12-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the invitation of the Chinese Government, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a visit to China from 12-21 September.

During the visit, the president will go to Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership.

According to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Thursday, the discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives.

The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability, the spokesperson added.