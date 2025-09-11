President Asif Ali Zardari To Undertake Official Visit To China From Sep 12-21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the invitation of the Chinese Government, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a visit to China from 12-21 September.
During the visit, the president will go to Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership.
According to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Thursday, the discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives.
The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.
The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Don't buy SIMs from roadside venders: police5 minutes ago
-
Security guard booked for attempted assault on boy5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari to undertake official visit to China from Sep 12-215 minutes ago
-
SCCI supports 15 division with flood relief medicines15 minutes ago
-
Haval Motors hosts SCCI delegation for corporate gathering25 minutes ago
-
Bhara Kahu murder case: brother-in-law guns down Bhabi, behind bars in 36 hours25 minutes ago
-
Ali welcomes Chevron’s $30m investment in oil sector25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack52 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Qatar for day-long visit to express solidarity following Israeli airstrikes55 minutes ago
-
‘Quaid-e-Azam's 77th death anniversary observed55 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University to host workshop on AI use in teaching1 hour ago
-
PO arrested1 hour ago