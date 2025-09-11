PM visit to China will prove turning point for CPEC: Dr. Ibadullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah, has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China would be proved extremely important for strengthening friendship between the two countries and for economic development through CPEC.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Chinese cultural center, China Window, here Thursday. Dr. Ibadullah visited various galleries of China Window and showed keen interest. He also signed the Friendship Wall.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that CPEC was a project for Pakistan’s development, which suffered severe setbacks during Imran Khan’s government. As a Member of the National Assembly and part of the Parliamentary Committee, he had worked extensively for the success of CPEC.

He credited the initiation of this project to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, but said that the PTI government halted progress on it, causing massive damage to Pakistan’s economy.

In response to a question, Dr. Ibadullah said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to China will soon yield positive results, and the second phase of CPEC will be launched successfully.

This will not only boost the economy but also create employment opportunities for millions of people.

Answering a question regarding law and order, the Opposition Leader belonging to Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the provincial assembly said that peace and stability are the foremost conditions for industrial growth.

He added that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has also assured the Chinese leadership of this, and he hopes that the Pakistan Army and other security institutions, who have already sacrificed their lives for peace, will ensure its maintenance in the future.

Dr. Ibadullah said that for lasting peace, all political parties of Pakistan must ensure full implementation of the National Action Plan.

He also paid tribute to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, saying that China has always stood by Pakistan in true friendship, which is why Pak-China friendship is cited as an example around the world. Referring to the China Window cultural center in Peshawar as a “Mini China,” he said he was pleased that this center is playing a remarkable role in promoting Pak-China friendship.