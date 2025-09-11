Haval Motors Hosts SCCI Delegation For Corporate Gathering
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Haval Motors Pakistan welcomed a delegation from the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a special corporate gathering aimed at strengthening business ties and highlighting the company’s premium automotive offerings.
According to SCCI spokesperson here on Thursday, the delegation, led by SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, comprised executive members and prominent industry figures. The visit began with a hi-tea reception, followed by an interactive product experience session.
The guests were given a detailed presentation on Haval’s latest lineup of vehicles, where they expressed appreciation for the brand’s focus on innovation, advanced safety features, and refined design.
Speaking on the occasion, company representatives reaffirmed Haval’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with Pakistan’s business community and reinforcing its presence as a leading name in the premium automotive segment.
The engagement concluded on a positive note, with both sides emphasizing future collaboration and mutual growth opportunities in the country’s evolving automotive market.
