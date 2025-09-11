Open Menu

Don't Buy SIMs From Roadside Venders: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Don't buy SIMs from roadside venders: police

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district police on Thursday issued an alert, cautioning citizens against purchasing mobile phone SIMs from unauthorised roadside vendors.

In a public message, the police warned that such sellers could misuse buyers’ personal bio-data collected during the sale process.

The warning follows several complaints received about the misuse of bio-data linked to illegally sold SIMs.

“Do not purchase SIMs from roadside sellers or unauthorised individuals. They can misuse your personal information. Always buy SIMs from authorised dealers only,” the police advised.

Recent Stories

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

30 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

45 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

52 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

60 minutes ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

1 hour ago
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

2 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

3 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan