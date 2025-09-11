(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district police on Thursday issued an alert, cautioning citizens against purchasing mobile phone SIMs from unauthorised roadside vendors.

In a public message, the police warned that such sellers could misuse buyers’ personal bio-data collected during the sale process.

The warning follows several complaints received about the misuse of bio-data linked to illegally sold SIMs.

“Do not purchase SIMs from roadside sellers or unauthorised individuals. They can misuse your personal information. Always buy SIMs from authorised dealers only,” the police advised.