Open Menu

Ali Welcomes Chevron’s $30m Investment In Oil Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Ali welcomes Chevron’s $30m investment in oil sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday held a meeting with Ahmed Zahid, CEO and Country Chairman of Chevron Pakistan and welcomed the company’s $30 million investment in Pakistan’s oil sector.

According to a news release of the Ministry of Petroleum, the meeting was focused on Chevron's ongoing operations and future investment plans in Pakistan.

Ahmed Zahid apprised the Minister that Chevron, a leading US-based multinational oil company, has recently invested $30 million to establish a state-of-the-art, fully automated lubricants blending plant in Pakistan.

This strategic investment underscores the company's long-term commitment to the country.

Highlighting Chevron's substantial market presence, the CEO stated that the company currently sells approximately 70 million litres of high-quality lubricants per annum in Pakistan, serving a wide range of industrial and automotive customers.

Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed this significant investment by Chevron. He commended the company's confidence in the Pakistani economy and its role in enhancing the country's oil sector with advanced technology and international standards.

"The Government of Pakistan is committed to providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive," said the Minister. "We appreciate Chevron's continued faith in Pakistan and assure you of our full support and facilitation for your operations. Such investments are vital for economic growth, technology transfer, and creating employment opportunities."

Ahmed Zahid expressed his gratitude for the Minister's support and reiterated Chevron's confidence in the business potential of Pakistan. "Chevron is confident about business in Pakistan." We are encouraged by the government's support and look forward to further expanding our footprint and contributing to Pakistan's economic landscape.

Recent Stories

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

6 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

21 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

28 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

36 minutes ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

47 minutes ago
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

1 hour ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan