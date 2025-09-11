Security guard booked for attempted assault on boy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A case has been registered in the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station against a security guard accused of attempting to assault a 15-year-old boy inside the washroom of Polyclinic Hospital.

An official told APP on Thursday that the complainant, Muhammad Rasheed son of Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Bari Imam, reported that on the morning of September 9, 2025, his nephew Abdul Ghaffar went out of the hospital ward to collect belongings. At around 08:10 a.

m., security guard Syed Tahir Hasan Shah allegedly dragged him into a washroom and tried to forcibly abuse him.

The boy raised alarm and hospital nurses rushed to rescue him. The guard attempted to flee but was caught on the spot by hospital staff and relatives before being handed over to police.

Police said that a case under Section 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered at Aabpara Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway./APP-rzr-mkz