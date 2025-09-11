Bhara Kahu murder case: brother-in-law guns down Bhabi, behind bars in 36 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Bhara Kahu police station team, with support from the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), arrested a brutal killer within 36 hours of him gunning down his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute.

An official told APP on Thursday that the FIR (No. 1316/22) was lodged at Bhara Kahu police station by Raja Altaf, father of the victim Manahil Altaf.

He reported that his daughter had been living at her parental home in Bhara Kahu for the past two years after developing serious differences with her husband, Akbar Ali, who works in Saudi Arabia. During this period, she lived with her six-year-old daughter.

According to the complaint, Manahil’s brother-in-law, Ghulam Abbas, son of Haq Nawaz, resented her prolonged stay at her parents’ house. On the evening of September 8, around 5:10 p.m., he arrived at the residence and, in a fit of rage, opened indiscriminate fire on her. Bullets struck her in the left knee and right shoulder, leaving her critically injured.

Family members immediately rushed Manahil to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police reached the scene, collected forensic evidence, and shifted the body for a postmortem. A murder case was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq took immediate notice of the incident and ordered prompt action. Acting on his directives, SP Rural Zone supervised SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Rafaqat Gujar and the HIU team, who used modern technical and human intelligence resources to trace the suspect. After relentless efforts, police arrested Ghulam Abbas within 36 hours of the murder.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that he attacked Manahil due to his anger over her living at her father’s house instead of with her husband. Police also recovered the murder weapon.

DIG Tariq said the accused would be challaned in court based on strong evidence to ensure exemplary punishment. He reaffirmed that ICT Police remain committed to zero tolerance against heinous crimes, ensuring the safety and protection of citizens.

/APP-rzr-mkz