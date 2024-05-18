Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The prime minister congratulated the Punjab Governor on assuming the charge and expressed best wishes for him.

During the meeting, matters of Punjab province and other various issues came under discussion.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.