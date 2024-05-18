Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests
The prime minister congratulated the Punjab Governor on assuming the charge and expressed best wishes for him.
During the meeting, matters of Punjab province and other various issues came under discussion.
They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.
