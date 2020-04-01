Governor Punjab warns opposition of politics on coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the opposition should desist from playing politics on coronavirus pandemic in the country as the losses caused by the COVID 19 would be a defeat for all.

Talking to philanthropists at the Governor's House here, he said defeating coronavirus would be victory for the government, opposition and 220 million Pakistanis, adding that the opposition would have ample opportunities to indulge in politics once the coronavirus outbreak was over.

Businessmen Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Shabbir Hussain and Qazi Khalid presented 50,000 soaps for distribution among the poor. Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present on this occasion.

The Governor Punjab urged the opposition to give its input to curb coronavirus, adding that the opposition should play its role in restricting people to their home. War against corona was not the war of government alone but of all.

"If people do not take coronavirus seriously, then it will be impossible to control this virus because when a person comes out of his home, he and others get more vulnerable to the deadly virus," he said.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government had taken difficult decisions to protect people from coronavirus, adding that educational institutions including universities and business centers had been closed down to prevent them from the virus and government was still taking all necessary measures against dreadful virus.

Responding to a question, he said that no doubt, coronavirus was spreading speedily all over the world for which it was necessary to follow government's advisories and guidelines to remain safe from this pandemic. He said, "Chinese experience is before us, as they succeeded in controlling coronavirus by adopting safety measures only and people of Pakistan also have the only way of precautionary measures against corona."He said, "Today Pakistan is faced with difficult time therefore opposition should refrain from political points scoring, because this is the time to get united to defeat coronavirus and once we get rid of this crisis then opposition will do politic and we also do the same."To a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Sarwar said strict action would be taken against hoarders and no one would be spared, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a categorical message that hoarding of basic commodities would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken in this regard.