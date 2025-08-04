Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan, Henny de Vries, has wrapped up her diplomatic stint in the country, expressing deep satisfaction with her service and the strengthened bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

In her farewell message, she reflected on her tenure, highlighting the vibrant diversity of Pakistan, its potential, and the resilience of its people, calling her time in Pakistan “an unforgettable journey marked by cooperation, mutual respect, and hope.”

A Strong Diplomatic Chapter Comes to an End

Ambassador Henny de Vries assumed her post in Islamabad in August 2020, a time marked by the global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those testing conditions, she managed to foster greater bilateral engagement, particularly in areas of climate resilience, women’s empowerment, trade, education, water management, and cultural diplomacy.

Reflecting on her journey, she noted, “Serving as the Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan has been an enriching experience both professionally and personally. I leave with a heart full of memories, friendships, and appreciation for the people of this beautiful country.”

During her tenure, the Dutch Embassy, under Ambassador De Vries’ leadership, took active steps to support Pakistan in its fight against climate change, environmental degradation, and water insecurity.

The Netherlands, known globally for its expertise in water management, worked closely with Pakistan to share innovative solutions for water conservation, efficient irrigation, and flood management. Ambassador De Vries also visited flood-affected regions in Sindh and Balochistan after the devastating 2022 floods, offering solidarity and support for long-term climate resilience.

“The Netherlands and Pakistan share challenges in water and climate. We worked together on knowledge exchange and sustainable solutions. I am proud that our partnership in these areas grew stronger,” she said.

Trade, Agriculture, and Economic Ties

Under her watch, bilateral trade between the two nations witnessed positive growth. Dutch companies expanded operations in Pakistan in sectors like agriculture, dairy, logistics, and renewable energy.

Ambassador De Vries emphasized the importance of business-to-business linkages, fair trade, and innovation. She was instrumental in organizing trade missions and creating platforms for Dutch and Pakistani entrepreneurs to collaborate.

In 2022, she launched a “Dutch-Pak Agri Network” to facilitate dialogue between Dutch agricultural experts and Pakistani counterparts, with a focus on food security, sustainable farming, and modern technology.

Advancing Gender Equality and Human Rights

A key priority during her mission was the empowerment of women and girls in Pakistan. Ambassador De Vries worked closely with civil society organizations, women entrepreneurs, and youth groups to advocate for inclusion, equality, and access to education.

She attended numerous women-led events, skill development sessions, and spoke openly about the need for safeguarding human rights and the importance of female leadership.

The Dutch embassy supported multiple projects focusing on women’s vocational training, gender-based violence awareness, and digital literacy.

“Pakistani women are incredibly strong and talented. Investing in them is investing in the nation’s future. It has been a privilege to witness and support their progress,” she remarked.

Cultural Diplomacy and People-to-People Connections

One of the hallmarks of Ambassador De Vries’ tenure was her outreach to Pakistan’s diverse cultural communities. She frequently visited heritage sites, universities, and local festivals, promoting mutual understanding through cultural diplomacy.

From exploring the streets of Lahore and the shrines of Multan to experiencing Hunza’s mountainous landscapes and Karachi’s artistic energy, she immersed herself in Pakistan’s rich traditions.

She actively promoted cultural exchanges between Dutch and Pakistani artists, musicians, and scholars. The embassy hosted exhibitions, film screenings, and Dutch language courses, which drew participation from across the country.

“Pakistan’s cultural mosaic is truly inspiring. Whether it was a folk music performance in Sindh or a poetry reading in Islamabad, I felt the heartbeat of this great nation,” she shared.

In her final message, the ambassador expressed special thanks to Pakistani officials, fellow diplomats, journalists, NGOs, and everyday citizens who contributed to her mission.

She described the Pakistani people as “warm, hospitable, and full of promise.” She praised their sense of humor, resilience in adversity, and hope for a better tomorrow. Ambassador De Vries also lauded the role of Pakistani youth, noting that they are “the changemakers who will shape the country's future.”

Sharing some lighter moments, she recalled her first taste of Pakistani cuisine, trying Biryani and Chapli kebab, visiting local bazaars, riding in a rickshaw, and learning a few phrases in urdu.

In her words: “I will always remember the heartfelt ‘Khush Aamdeed’ that greeted me wherever I went. Pakistan will always remain close to my heart.”

The departure of Ambassador Henny de Vries marks the end of a fruitful era in Dutch-Pakistani diplomacy. Her successor is expected to build on the strong foundation laid over the past few years.

As the Netherlands continues to engage with Pakistan on critical issues like climate adaptation, economic development, and education, the legacy of Ambassador De Vries will serve as a testament to what dedicated diplomacy can achieve.

In closing, she said: “Goodbye, Pakistan — not forever, but until we meet again. Shukriya for everything!”