Governor Sindh invites Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Conference on Oct 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday invited renowned scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend the Ulema Mashaikh Conference to be held on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, on October 22 at the Sindh Governor's House.

The Governor Sindh alongwith Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman called on scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani at Darul Uloom Korangi here.

The Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister would also address the Sira-ul-Nabi conference through video link.

Imran Ismail further said that steps were being taken on the special directive of Premiere Imran Khan to celebrate the holy month of Rabil-ul-Awal in a grand manner.

Mufti Taqi Usmani accepted the invitation of Governor Sindh to attend the Ulema-e-Mashaykh Conference.