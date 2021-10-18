UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Invites Mufti Taqi Usmani To Attend Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Conference On Oct 22

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Governor Sindh invites Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Conference on Oct 22

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday invited renowned scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend the Ulema Mashaikh Conference to be held on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, on October 22 at the Sindh Governor's House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday invited renowned scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend the Ulema Mashaikh Conference to be held on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, on October 22 at the Sindh Governor's House.

The Governor Sindh alongwith Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman called on scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani at Darul Uloom Korangi here.

The Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister would also address the Sira-ul-Nabi conference through video link.

Imran Ismail further said that steps were being taken on the special directive of Premiere Imran Khan to celebrate the holy month of Rabil-ul-Awal in a grand manner.

Mufti Taqi Usmani accepted the invitation of Governor Sindh to attend the Ulema-e-Mashaykh Conference.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Korangi October Mufti Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World 2021: Dutch won the toss, opt to bat fir ..

T20 World 2021: Dutch won the toss, opt to bat first

1 minute ago
 Jabeur becomes first Arab tennis player to reach t ..

Jabeur becomes first Arab tennis player to reach top 10

1 minute ago
 Irresponsible trekkers increasing risk of human-wi ..

Irresponsible trekkers increasing risk of human-wildlife conflict in MHNP

1 minute ago
 24 head constables selected for promotion

24 head constables selected for promotion

5 minutes ago
 HEC announces Phase-III of PM's wheelchair scheme ..

HEC announces Phase-III of PM's wheelchair scheme for disabled students

5 minutes ago
 KP to setup 12 drug rehabilitation centers

KP to setup 12 drug rehabilitation centers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.