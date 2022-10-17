Governor terms livestock important for national economy

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the livestock sector played an important role in the economy of the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the livestock sector played an important role in the economy of the country.

He was speaking at a briefing at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Governor Punjab said that this region has an identity for better treatment of livestock.

At the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, specific measures are being taken in the field of livestock research and treatment of livestock.

He said that the faculty members should pay special attention to the character building of the students and encourage students to work as a team.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr. Sajjad Khan informed about the details of various development projects.