UrduPoint.com

Governor Terms Livestock Important For National Economy

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Governor terms livestock important for national economy

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the livestock sector played an important role in the economy of the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the livestock sector played an important role in the economy of the country.

He was speaking at a briefing at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Governor Punjab said that this region has an identity for better treatment of livestock.

At the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, specific measures are being taken in the field of livestock research and treatment of livestock.

He said that the faculty members should pay special attention to the character building of the students and encourage students to work as a team.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr. Sajjad Khan informed about the details of various development projects.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, employees, 2 SHOs

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conserv ..

Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conservation of water

7 minutes ago
 Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

9 minutes ago
 Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land ..

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land

9 minutes ago
 CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty ..

CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty

9 minutes ago
 Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.