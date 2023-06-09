Govt allocates Rs. 3,000 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government, in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24, has allocated Rs. 3,000 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2023-24, the government intends to spend an amount of Rs. 1,000 million on the establishment of a 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh.

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs. 1,250 million for 09 ongoing projects, whereas Rs. 100 million was allocated for the new scheme during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The government has allocated Rs. 300 million in its public sector development program for the National business Development Programme for SMEs.

Meanwhile, Rs, 150 million each was allocated for the establishment of High Tensile Sheel Metal Dies Manufacturing and Titanium Coating setup at KTDMC, Karachi.

The government has also allocated Rs. 200 million for Industrial Designing and Automation Center Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, whereas Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.