Govt Efforts Underway To Bring Back Nawaz Sharif: Shahzad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said, the government is making all out efforts to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as his period of stay in London has expired

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had applied for extension of his visa on medical grounds.

The adviser said that Nawaz Sharif was a convicted in Pakistani courts and he should return to face corruption cases.

He said the government had talked with England government about D-porting of Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said the British laws and policy regarding expiring visa are very cleared.

He said Sharif family had always tried to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but failed in that regard.

To another question, he said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also tried to escape from the country but did not succeed for the purpose and he started to make the deal again.

Shahzad Akbar said Maryam Nawaz had always used different tactics for delaying the cases which were registered against her and she had also applied to go abroad for inquiring about health of her father Nawaz Sharif.

