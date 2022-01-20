UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing Special Attention On Promotion Of Sports: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was focusing special attention on the promotion of sports in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was focusing special attention on the promotion of sports in the country.

He said 68 percent of the country's population consisted of youth and providing opportunities to them for exhibiting their potential was top priority of the government.

The prime minister was speaking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Aaqib Javed, Rana Atif and cricketer Shaheen Afridi.

He said the government was ensuring to uphold talent in the selection of players.

During the meeting, the prime minister talked about the success of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and the opportunities that were made available to the youth to express their talent in different sports, through the programme.

The participants told the Prime Minister about the talent hunt programme in cricket, held with the collaboration of Kamyab Jawan and Lahore Qalandars and the inclusion of discovered young talent in the next Pakistan Super League.

The prime minister appreciated Lahore Qalandars and Kamyab Jawan Programme for their efforts.

He appreciated the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Cricket World Cup and advised him to work hard and continue to play his positive role for Pakistan cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Pakistan Super League Young Lahore Qalandars Afridi Government Top

Recent Stories

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address M ..

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally ..

2 minutes ago
 US, NATO Not Seeking to Jeopardize Russia's Securi ..

US, NATO Not Seeking to Jeopardize Russia's Security - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Not Expecting to Resolve Disagreement ..

Blinken Says Not Expecting to Resolve Disagreements With Russia in Geneva on Fri ..

2 minutes ago
 President condoles loss of lives in Lahore blast

President condoles loss of lives in Lahore blast

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss 'Nuclea ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss 'Nuclear Deal' - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Expecting Washington to Take Decisive Action ..

Kiev Expecting Washington to Take Decisive Action Regarding Sanctions on Russia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.