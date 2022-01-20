Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was focusing special attention on the promotion of sports in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was focusing special attention on the promotion of sports in the country.

He said 68 percent of the country's population consisted of youth and providing opportunities to them for exhibiting their potential was top priority of the government.

The prime minister was speaking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Aaqib Javed, Rana Atif and cricketer Shaheen Afridi.

He said the government was ensuring to uphold talent in the selection of players.

During the meeting, the prime minister talked about the success of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and the opportunities that were made available to the youth to express their talent in different sports, through the programme.

The participants told the Prime Minister about the talent hunt programme in cricket, held with the collaboration of Kamyab Jawan and Lahore Qalandars and the inclusion of discovered young talent in the next Pakistan Super League.

The prime minister appreciated Lahore Qalandars and Kamyab Jawan Programme for their efforts.

He appreciated the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Cricket World Cup and advised him to work hard and continue to play his positive role for Pakistan cricket.