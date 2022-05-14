Govt for improvement in health sector: DC Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Saturday has said that the government took revolutionary measures for improvement in health sector to provide better health facilities to the people.

He said while speaking as chief guest at a seminar in connection with Peoples' Primary Health Care Initiative (PPHI).

DC said that all resources would be utilized to provide effective health services to the people of the Khairpur district.

"An effective strategy is helping to bring improvement in health sector and with the establishment of PPHI, the Government has made health care system more efficient, he said.

"He stressed the need for making long and short term planning for human resources development, disaster management, economic affairs, primary health care and maternal child health and against different diseases including polio. Health officers in their addresses said that the provincial government has taken practical steps for improvement in the health sector.

He said the PPHI is helping evolve a comprehensive health strategy, and assured that all available resources would be used in a better way for the welfare of the people of the district.