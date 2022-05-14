UrduPoint.com

Govt For Improvement In Health Sector: DC Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Govt for improvement in health sector: DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Saturday has said that the government took revolutionary measures for improvement in health sector to provide better health facilities to the people.

He said while speaking as chief guest at a seminar in connection with Peoples' Primary Health Care Initiative (PPHI).

DC said that all resources would be utilized to provide effective health services to the people of the Khairpur district.

"An effective strategy is helping to bring improvement in health sector and with the establishment of PPHI, the Government has made health care system more efficient, he said.

"He stressed the need for making long and short term planning for human resources development, disaster management, economic affairs, primary health care and maternal child health and against different diseases including polio. Health officers in their addresses said that the provincial government has taken practical steps for improvement in the health sector.

He said the PPHI is helping evolve a comprehensive health strategy, and assured that all available resources would be used in a better way for the welfare of the people of the district.

Related Topics

Polio Khairpur All Government

Recent Stories

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

48 minutes ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

1 hour ago
 Two shops sealed in kasur

Two shops sealed in kasur

1 hour ago
 First C919 jet to be delivered completes successfu ..

First C919 jet to be delivered completes successful maiden test flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.