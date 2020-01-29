(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has directed to initiate process for upgrading of Sindh University's campus at Mirpurkhas to full-fledged university through Act.

The Minister for Minorities, Social Welfare and food department Government of Sindh Hari Ram Kishori Lal has proposed a bill draft "University of Mirpurkhas Act 2020, in which he had requested to upgrade Sindh University's campus at Mirpurkhas as full-fledged university through Assembly Act.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the secretary universities and boards department to take necessary action in the matter in accordance with law, rules and policy under intimation to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.