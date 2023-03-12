UrduPoint.com

Govt Makes Public 22 Year Record Of Toshkhana Gifts

Published March 12, 2023

Govt makes public 22 year record of Toshkhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Sunday made the twenty-two-year record of Toshakhana gifts, public on a government website.

The record comprising 446 pages included gifts received in Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023.

Names of former presidents, prime ministers, federal ministers and government officers were mentioned in the list along with the details of the gifts retained by them.

The government put the document on the website containing the records of former president Pervez Musharraf and former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Imran Khan.

Names of present prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi were also included in the list.

According to the record, Imran Khan had a long list of gifts.

He retained a Rolex watch valued at Rs 8.5 crore, pair of cufflinks, a pen and one ring by paying only Rs two crore. Whereas originally the cufflinks were valued at Rs 56,70,000, pen Rs 15,00,000 and ring was priced at 87,50,000.

He also retained a wooden oud box and two perfumes free of cost. The value of these items was Rs 500,000. He also kept for himself a Rolex watch priced Rs 1.5 million by paying only Rs 294,000.

While he paid only Rs 338,600 for some other gifts including another Rolex watch valued at Rs 900,000, ladies watch valued at Rs 400,000, I Phone valued at Rs 210,000, two gents suits priced Rs 30,000, four perfumes valued at Rs 35,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 26,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively, a purse valued Rs 6,000, a ladies purse valued at 18,000 and one ball pen priced at Rs 28,000.

