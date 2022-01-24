UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Scared From Opposition Tactics: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Govt not scared from opposition tactics: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government was not scared from opposition's tactics as it would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when opposition parties got united under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) forum they were failed to create any problem for the government and now they were disintegrated and not ready to accept each other.

He said the opposition including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership had involved in money laundering of billion of rupees but it was astonishing that both the parties were criticizing to the government.

The minister said there was lot of difference between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leadership as it was against the justice to make comparison between honest, clean and patriot leader and corrupt,looters and absconders.

He said the PML-N was habitual to use derogatory and abuse language against others, adding opposition parties had no moral ethics to discuss democracy.

The PML-N had always tried to blackmail the judges for protecting their personal interests and (R) Rana Shamim was the new episode in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said PM had given cleared message to opposition parties last evening but opposition was trying to misinterpret his statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Money Moral Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.