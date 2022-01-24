Govt not scared from opposition tactics: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government was not scared from opposition's tactics as it would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when opposition parties got united under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) forum they were failed to create any problem for the government and now they were disintegrated and not ready to accept each other.

He said the opposition including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership had involved in money laundering of billion of rupees but it was astonishing that both the parties were criticizing to the government.

The minister said there was lot of difference between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leadership as it was against the justice to make comparison between honest, clean and patriot leader and corrupt,looters and absconders.

He said the PML-N was habitual to use derogatory and abuse language against others, adding opposition parties had no moral ethics to discuss democracy.

The PML-N had always tried to blackmail the judges for protecting their personal interests and (R) Rana Shamim was the new episode in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said PM had given cleared message to opposition parties last evening but opposition was trying to misinterpret his statement.