Govt presents welfare-oriented budget: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that PTI government presented public welfare-oriented budget despite Covid-19 situation.

The Federal budget is in accordance with the public's aspirations as it has provided relief to neglected segment of society, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Ali said that more funds are allocated in the budget for the uplift of education, health, energy and social sectors, adding, resources will only be spend for the development of backward areas of the country.

In the current budget, the government once again focused on the betterment of the masses, he said, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to keep tariffs under control.

The prime focus in the budget is to bring improvements in exports, and industrial and agricultural sectors, he mentioned.

"We hoped that we will be able to achieve the target of 5% GDP growth in next year and budget will also be approved easily", he said.