Govt Pressing Hard To Resolve People's Problems: Wassan

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday said the provincial government was trying hard to resolve the problems of people, despite multiple challenges on internal as well as external fronts

Talking to various delegations of unopposed elected local representatives of Kot Diji taluka, at his residence, Wassan said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the voice of poor.

He said BB Shaheed had wanted eradication of terrorism in the country, adding that she had sacrificed her life against the meance of terrorism.

Manzoor Wassan also held that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the only leader of Pakistan that had international exposure and respect. He said the mission of Benazir Bhutto would be fulfilled at every cost.

