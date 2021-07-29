Govt. provides Rs 374.418 mln for Aviation sector projects in July

The government has so far released an amount of Rs 374.418 million to execute around 17 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The government has so far released an amount of Rs 374.418 million to execute around 17 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

According to the official data as of July 16, an amount of Rs 374.418 million has been authorized/disbursed against the total allocation of Rs 3,558.20 million for different aviation sector projects.

�As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs11.077 million had been earmarked for construction of double story Ladies Hostel/Barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Rs37.581 million for construction 2X double storey Barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities, Recreation Hall at Quetta Airport, Rs20 million for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and Rs50 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, Ladies Rest Room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard and OC Accommodation/Room at Skardu Airport.

�Similarly, Rs39.534 million had been kept for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs21.

285 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs6.213 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat Offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF HQs Karachi, Rs500 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs57.719 million for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs3.952 for construction of triple storey living Barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan Airport, Rs96.108 million for developing Reverse Linkage between Mamara Research Centre (MRC), Turkey and Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad, Rs239.736 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs370 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs1,144.995 million for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs350 million for up-gradation of ASF academy at Karachi and Rs30 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).