Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the Balochistan government is providing employment opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth by making them skilled so that they could contribute to the economic well-being of their families and the country.

He said that despite special educational scholarships have also been allocated for minorities, children of civilian martyrs and transgender people.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan in Quetta.

Addressing at the Workshop, he said ignorance of history proves to be an obstacle in understanding the problems of the present and determining the path for the future to realize the current situation of Balochistan, awareness of the past and historical context is necessary.

The Chief Minister said that there is a clear difference between the perception that is found in other parts of the country regarding Balochistan and the ground realities, which every Pakistani must know, instead of distorting historical facts, it is important to find their truth.

Giving an example, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that in the past, the limited operation in Kalat was given the impression of an operation in the whole of Balochistan.However, this was not the case, just as the limited operations in Rahim Yar Khan or Lyari can never be called an operation for the whole of Punjab or Karachi, he said. He said that similarly, a limited operation in a specific area of Kalat could not be called an operation for the whole of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that unbalanced development is not only in Balochistan, it is a problem of Pakistan and many countries of the world, the real reason for the insurgency in Balochistan is not unbalanced development, but its roots lie elsewhere.

Referring to Article 5 of the Constitution, Mir Sarfraz said that unconditional loyalty to the state is the constitutional and moral duty of every citizen.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the war against terrorism is not only the war of the state or the army, but of every individual whether terrorism is based on religion or language, it is condemnable.

He said that those who create hatred between Baloch and Punjabis are actually shedding the blood of Pakistanis, there is a need to understand that it is not a Baloch who is martyring a Punjabi but terrorists who are martyring Pakistanis, we have to come out of confusion and face terrorism with ground realities and clear thinking, only a narrative based on truth and honesty could lead the country on the path of development.

He clarified that the state is above and above all politics, therefore the interests of the state must be kept above all interests.

Regarding the improvement in governance, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that for the first time in Balochistan, recruitments have been made on merit in the health and education departments, and the door to selling jobs that was prevalent in the past has been closed.

He said that the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program has been launched, under which poor students from matriculation to PhD have been given access to higher educational institutions. Today, even the poor laborers of Balochistan are educating their children in the same institutions where the children of prominent people are studying.