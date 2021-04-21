UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Successfully Fulfilling Its Promises Made With Public: Dr Gill

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Govt successfully fulfilling its promises made with public: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the present government was successfully fulfilling its promises made with the people.

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Sadaqat Abbasi, he said three major projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar this day would serve the masses in true sense.

Giving the details, Dr Gill said the ownership rights of 1320 houses were being awarded to the low income people in Nowshera under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, in the first phase.

Listing another project, he revealed that the prime minister was inaugurating the newly constructed OPD Block and other state-of-the-art facilities in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The capacity of the hospital had been doubled after restructuring which would facilitate providing medical treatment to the maximum patients especially during the COVID-19 pressure.

Mentioning another initiative, Dr Gill revealed that the prime minister was also laying foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of 153 kilometer-long Chitral -Shandur road project which was strategically important and would also serve to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Improvement and up-gradation work of 35 kilometer Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road was also being inaugurated which would be completed in the few months due to the special attention of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

Speaking during the presser, PTI Leader Sadaqat Abbasi denounced the threatening tone of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi used with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while the session was in progress.

Terming Abbasi's attitude undemocratic and immoral, he said political parties, the media and intelligentsia should discourage such intolerant behavior.

The PTI leader asked Abbasi to apologize from the National Assembly speaker over his ill-conduct.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Naya Pakistan Road CPEC Progress Nowshera Chitral Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

11 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

12 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

49 minutes ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

57 minutes ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights five grassroots innovat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.