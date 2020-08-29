UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Effective Measures For People's Welfare: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Chairman Didak Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai have said that the present government is taking effective measures for the welfare of the people and efforts to make life easier for the common men

They said that providing free medical treatment to the poor through Health Insaf Card is a revolutionary initiative of the PTI government. Roads are being paved in NA-4 and other areas along with the province.

Work is underway on power projects including water supply schemes which will facilitate the people, three universities have been approved in NA-4 and a children's hospital will also be constructed along with it, Chakdara to Fatehpur Motorway, they said.

Worth of billions of rupees development projects are underway in Swat, they added. They said that the journey of development will continue in Swat and in this regard various universities, dental colleges, children's hospitals and other projects are being started here which will change the lives of the people. They said that Health Insaf Card was a historic achievement of the provincial government through which free medical treatment would be made available to the poor.

