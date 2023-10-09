Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Opportunities For Higher Education, Employment: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Govt taking steps to provide opportunities for higher education, employment: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Revenue Department Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Monday said that the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking practical steps along with awareness to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to students and scholars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Revenue Department Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Monday said that the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking practical steps along with awareness to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to students and scholars.

It is the need of the hour to utilize different types of scholarships for educated youth to advance in higher education and practical field.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of "Chevening Scholarship Alumni program" organized by the British High Commission Pakistan here at a hotel.

British High Commission Pakistan Deputy Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy Department Tom Hyde, Head of Chevening Scholarship Islamabad Shehla Qayyum, Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Director General sports Khalid Mehmood, Haseeb Salarzai, Nisar Khan, Fazal Ghafoor Shah, and other senior officials participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister said that the aim of this event is to promote the Chevening Scholarship Program among students, scholars, journalists, academies and aspirants so that the educated people of the province can benefit from this program.

Tom Hyde, Deputy Head of Communications and Public Diplomacy Department, British High Commission, Pakistan also addressed the event and discussed the importance and necessity of the Chevening Scholarship Program in detail.

Later, Tom Hyde, also received a shield from the Caretaker Minister of Finance and Alumani of Chevening Scholarship Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Hotel Event From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated to ..

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated total expenditures of AED64 Bill ..

19 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibit ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibition

10 minutes ago
 Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long inte ..

Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long intercity road

10 minutes ago
 Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments over phone with FMs of Russia ..

19 minutes ago
 CPEC fully proves its real worth: Mushahid Sayed

CPEC fully proves its real worth: Mushahid Sayed

5 minutes ago
Zhob Operation: Minister admires valour of forces ..

Zhob Operation: Minister admires valour of forces against terrorists

5 minutes ago
 Scholz's coalition faces calls for reset after pol ..

Scholz's coalition faces calls for reset after poll drubbing

5 minutes ago
 Eight SHOs transferred

Eight SHOs transferred

5 minutes ago
 KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark Intl Food Day

KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark Intl Food Day

10 minutes ago
 Israel imposes total siege on Gaza after Hamas sur ..

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza after Hamas surprise attack

10 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in d ..

MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in district East

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan