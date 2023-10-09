Govt taking steps to provide opportunities for higher education, employment: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Revenue Department Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Monday said that the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking practical steps along with awareness to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to students and scholars.

It is the need of the hour to utilize different types of scholarships for educated youth to advance in higher education and practical field.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of "Chevening Scholarship Alumni program" organized by the British High Commission Pakistan here at a hotel.

British High Commission Pakistan Deputy Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy Department Tom Hyde, Head of Chevening Scholarship Islamabad Shehla Qayyum, Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Director General sports Khalid Mehmood, Haseeb Salarzai, Nisar Khan, Fazal Ghafoor Shah, and other senior officials participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister said that the aim of this event is to promote the Chevening Scholarship Program among students, scholars, journalists, academies and aspirants so that the educated people of the province can benefit from this program.

Tom Hyde, Deputy Head of Communications and Public Diplomacy Department, British High Commission, Pakistan also addressed the event and discussed the importance and necessity of the Chevening Scholarship Program in detail.

Later, Tom Hyde, also received a shield from the Caretaker Minister of Finance and Alumani of Chevening Scholarship Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

