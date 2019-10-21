Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to raise the living standard of people by providing basic amenities of life

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to raise the living standard of people by providing basic amenities of life.

She said this in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Omar Sher Chatha while reviewing the ongoing development projects in the Sialkot district here at the DC Office.

The special assistant said the provision of basic facilities, including clean drinking water, excellent transport and gas supply to the people was the government's top priority.

Both the Federal and provincial governments would provide all possible resources for the purpose, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was the responsibility of district administration to complete the development projects of public interest as soon as possible with ensuring their quality.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that steps were being taken to resolve the people's problems and the performance of institutions was being monitored.

He said the development projects were being completed within the stipulated period.