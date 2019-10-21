UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Raise People's Living Standard: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Govt taking steps to raise people's living standard: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to raise the living standard of people by providing basic amenities of life

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to raise the living standard of people by providing basic amenities of life.

She said this in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Omar Sher Chatha while reviewing the ongoing development projects in the Sialkot district here at the DC Office.

The special assistant said the provision of basic facilities, including clean drinking water, excellent transport and gas supply to the people was the government's top priority.

Both the Federal and provincial governments would provide all possible resources for the purpose, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was the responsibility of district administration to complete the development projects of public interest as soon as possible with ensuring their quality.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that steps were being taken to resolve the people's problems and the performance of institutions was being monitored.

He said the development projects were being completed within the stipulated period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Water Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot Gas All Government Top

Recent Stories

4091 held for kite flying, selling in Lahore

2 minutes ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Govt focusing on biotechnology, precision agricult ..

2 minutes ago

PR has outsourced its five freight trains' operati ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Swiss Ambassador ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.