Govt to construct double highways to minimize accidents in Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said measures would be taken to make all national highways into dual ways to reduce traffic accidents, as per the requirements of present and future.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of increasing traffic accident in the province at Governor House.

Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Representative of Motorway Police, National Highway Authority, Provincial Secretary Basheer Bangulzai, and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochsitan Shahnawaz Ali attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Governor said there is an urgent need for all concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive and integrated strategy for the prevention of traffic accidents on national highways.

He said that the increasing number of traffic accidents in the province was a matter of concern. Thousands of people die in road mishap in Balochistan every year which is a matter of concern for all of us, he added.

The Governor Yasinzai said that along with government initiatives, all citizens have to fulfill their responsibilities for which a full-fledged public campaign is needed to decrease the incident of road mishap.

It was also decided at the meeting that immediate contacts would be made with the concerned Federal and provincial departments and agencies in this regard.