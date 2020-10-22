UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Construct Double Highways To Minimize Accidents In Balochistan: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt to construct double highways to minimize accidents in Balochistan: Governor

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said measures would be taken to make all national highways into dual ways to reduce traffic accidents, as per the requirements of present and future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said measures would be taken to make all national highways into dual ways to reduce traffic accidents, as per the requirements of present and future.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of increasing traffic accident in the province at Governor House.

Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Representative of Motorway Police, National Highway Authority, Provincial Secretary Basheer Bangulzai, and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochsitan Shahnawaz Ali attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Governor said there is an urgent need for all concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive and integrated strategy for the prevention of traffic accidents on national highways.

He said that the increasing number of traffic accidents in the province was a matter of concern. Thousands of people die in road mishap in Balochistan every year which is a matter of concern for all of us, he added.

The Governor Yasinzai said that along with government initiatives, all citizens have to fulfill their responsibilities for which a full-fledged public campaign is needed to decrease the incident of road mishap.

It was also decided at the meeting that immediate contacts would be made with the concerned Federal and provincial departments and agencies in this regard.

Related Topics

Accident Balochistan Police Governor Motorway Road Traffic Amanullah Khan NHA All Government

Recent Stories

Defence Peace Council holds "Pak Fauj Zindabad" ra ..

29 seconds ago

Stock markets flat as virus cases spike

33 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister declares virus curfew in Athe ..

35 seconds ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico strikes deal with US to settle water debt

4 minutes ago

Peddler held with narcotics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.