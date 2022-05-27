UrduPoint.com

Govt To Devise New Strategy To Deal With Inflation In Country: Dr Aisha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Govt to devise new strategy to deal with inflation in country: Dr Aisha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Friday said the incumbent government was working on many structural reforms to bring back the economy on the track of an inclusive and sustainable growth.

Responding to various queries during the Questions Hour in the Senate, she said the government was completely acquainted with the current economic woes and it would have to take tough decisions for mitigating the severe effects of inflation on the middle and low-income groups.

Dr Aisha said the masses had been provided relief during the holy month of Ramzan and they would be facilitated in the coming days.

She said the government was working on the needed reforms to achieve the macroeconomic stability, build fiscal resilience and stimulate economic recovery.

She said the government was devising a new strategy to overcome inflation in the country.

The minister said we needed to regain the credibility which we had lost substantially in the last four years.

The main factor of inflation was taking foreign loans in the last three years, she added.

She said the 22 per cent inflation was due to importing many things including food items.

She said with respect to income tax, there had not been any major changes in tax rates except one, wherein a new additional tax rate was introduced to tax on money income vide tax laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. This new additional tax was later on increased in 2022.

She said this measure was taken to reduce on money practice and bring the income from on money into the tax net.

In written reply, she said the present SBP governor had been appointed under Section 10 (3) of SBP Act, 1956 which provides that the governor shall be appointed by the president for a term of three years and on such salary and terms and conditions of service as the president may determine, except that neither the salary of the governor nor his other terms and conditions of service shall be varied to his disadvantage after his appointment.

"No person shall hold the office of the governor after attaining the age of sixty five years," she added.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Money May From Government

Recent Stories

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situa ..

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

37 minutes ago
 US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki U ..

US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki Until May 30 - Finnish Navy

37 minutes ago
 Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

38 minutes ago
 Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed i ..

Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed illegal

38 minutes ago
 Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami wa ..

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

38 minutes ago
 Woman dies in firing between husband and his fathe ..

Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.