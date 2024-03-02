Govt To Solve Problems Of Common People At Door Steps: Mayor DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said that the basic problems of the people were being resolved at their doorsteps after the formation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
He said that new era of development will begin in Dera Ismail Khan and southern districts.
The new KP government was set to announce various development projects for public convenience. The development, restoration and beautification of the city was among top priorities and no compromise would be made on it, he said while talking to APP.
“Our main focus is to resolve the basic problems of the city including electricity, sanitation and drainage,” the mayor said.
He said that the new provincial government intended to spend public money on public welfare projects while development and uplift of deprived areas was its priority. He also vowed to develop the province’s natural resources for the benefit of the people.
Acknowledging the need for peace in the province, he said one of the biggest challenges for province’s chief minister was to eradicate terrorism.
Gandapur said the law and order would be improved, adding health cards, langar khana, shelter homes and police reforms would be restored. He said that the people would be provided a uniform education system, while the lack of resources would not be a hurdle in the completion of this great mission.
