SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhary Hamid Hameed said that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was utilizing all the resources for the development of the country and public's welfare.

While talking to media here on Monday,he said that the funds were being allocated for establishment of a cardiology and kidney center in the district in the upcoming budget, after which better provision of medical facilities would be ensured to the citizens.

He said that district was deprived of funds during the tenure of PTI government due to which the city was facing many problems while the incumbent government was releasing funds for the development.