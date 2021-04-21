UrduPoint.com
Govt. Will Hand Over 2056 Flats To Registered Industrial Workers: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said Wednesday the government was taking concrete measures for welfare of labourers and workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said Wednesday the government was taking concrete measures for welfare of labourers and workers.

As part of such efforts, he added that 2056 flats had been constructed in Labor City Phase 1 Regi Lalma for registered industrial workers in Peshawar and these would be given to the registered industrial workers under the ownership rights.

He said that these measures were being taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who took keen interest in protection of labourer's rights and provision of quality education to their children.

He said that the Department of Labor and Culture has started several housing schemes for the workers across the province.

The existing quarters would also be handed over to certified registered laborers after proper process. In addition, more quarters for laborers were being set up across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office where MPA Zahir Shah Toro was also present.

He said that all the initiatives were being taken according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and these matters would be pursued in a transparent manner.

"Our hearts beat with the workers. This is the first time that workers are getting property rights," he added. He said that besides this, funds have been allocated for sanitation, water, street lights and other administrative issues in Mardan Labor Colony.

