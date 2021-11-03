UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Take Steps Accordance With Constitution & Law: CM Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:52 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said the provincial government would take all steps accordance with the constitution and law while we would continue our cooperation with the judiciary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said the provincial government would take all steps accordance with the constitution and law while we would continue our cooperation with the judiciary.

He expressed these views while addressing the members of the Bar Association on the occasion of his visit to the Bar Room at the invitation of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

A large number of lawyers including Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani, Asghar Tareen and Mir Zabid Reiki attended the function.

The Chief Minister said that it is an honor for him to address the lawyers. Of course, there are also issues of the legal community which we are well aware of them, he added.

He also expressed his grief on August 8 of tragedy which is still fresh in which we have lost several capable and eminent lawyers of the province whose shortcomings could not be filled in the province.

He said that we have full faith in the supremacy of judiciary and rule of law saying achieving development goals is not possible without peace and we have high hopes for the bench and the bar.

The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs. 5 million for High Court Bar Quetta, Sibi and Turbat and Rs. 1 million for District Bar across the province despite Rs. 2.5 million for setting up a library at Sibi and Turbat Bar.

He said that he stands with the lawyer community while he has not only come to talk but would also work in practical. The demands of the legal community are legitimate for which we will set up a committee so that all their problems can be easily resolved, he added.

Earlier, The CM Balochistan was warmly welcomed by the lawyers upon arrival. Member Pakistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar Advocate explained in detail about the problems of the lawyers community during his speech.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Muhammad Qasim Gajizai Advocate also addressed the gathering.

On this occasion, the members of the Bar also asked various questions to the Chief Minister to which the Chief Minister gave detailed answers.

