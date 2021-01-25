UrduPoint.com
Graduate Young Artists Exhibition Of Visual Art Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has inaugurated Graduate Young Artists exhibition of visual art, here on Monday.

PU CAD Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, eminent artists, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. The exhibition features 30 pieces of art created by 15 students. The exhibition has a combination of multiple views and styles.

Talking to media on this occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the creative skills of PU CAD students were second to none. He said that PU CAD students were full of creative ideas and they had highlighted various social and individual issues in an innovative way. He said that their creations were a source of inspiration.

He appreciated the students for their outstanding performance during the thesis display.

Prof. Dr. Sumera Jawad observed that the graduate program offered an exciting opportunity for the students to both explore and contribute novel ideas from the field of traditional and contemporary art practice. She said that it used practical and theoretical sessions to develop individual artistic abilities through the refinement of analytical and critical insight.

Head of Fine Arts Department Prof. Dr. Samina Nasim said that she would like to congratulate all the teachers who were the valuable source and strong support in harnessing the innovative and creative skills of the students through the academic year.

