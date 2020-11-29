Growers advised to remove weeds in-time from gram fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::Growers have been advised to remove weeds in-time from gram fields for a better yield.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Mudassar Abbas said on Sunday that gram was an important legume crop of Rabi which was cultivated over 2.2 million acres of land in Punjab, which was about 80% of the total area of gram in Pakistan. He said that gram was cultivated over 92% of rain-fed Thal area in Punjab including Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Mianwali and Jhang.

He said that major source of income for farmers in rain-fed area was gram crops, but the farmers some time face heavy loss when they failed to remove weeds from their crops in-time.

Therefore, farmers should immediately concentrate on removal of weeds and control of pests if they want to get bumper yield. He said that weed control was very important in gram crops from the very beginning and most dangerous weeds for it are Piazi, Bathu, Karund, Chhankani Booti, Lehli, Rut Pahlai, Dumbi Citti and Rewari.

He further said that gram absorbs nitrogen from the air and incorporates it into the soil, thereby restoring soil fertility, therefore, cultivators should apply first hoeing 30 to 40 days after crop cultivation followed by second hoeing one month after the first hoeing (Godi).

Meanwhile, spokesman of university of agriculture said that weeds caused reduction in gram yield up to 30 to 40 percent if farmers failed to take in-time steps for weed control.

Responding to a query, he said that gram crop requires less water and in Thal areas, crop success depends on rainfall. He said that light winter rains were enough for the success of gram crop. In the absence of rain in irrigated areas, especially when flowering, if the crop feels dry, farmers should apply light water because decreased rainfall affects yields, he said.

He further advised said that first water should be applied 45 days after sowing followed bysecond water when the flowers come.