UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Advised To Remove Weeds In-time From Gram Fields

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Growers advised to remove weeds in-time from gram fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::Growers have been advised to remove weeds in-time from gram fields for a better yield.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Mudassar Abbas said on Sunday that gram was an important legume crop of Rabi which was cultivated over 2.2 million acres of land in Punjab, which was about 80% of the total area of gram in Pakistan. He said that gram was cultivated over 92% of rain-fed Thal area in Punjab including Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Mianwali and Jhang.

He said that major source of income for farmers in rain-fed area was gram crops, but the farmers some time face heavy loss when they failed to remove weeds from their crops in-time.

Therefore, farmers should immediately concentrate on removal of weeds and control of pests if they want to get bumper yield. He said that weed control was very important in gram crops from the very beginning and most dangerous weeds for it are Piazi, Bathu, Karund, Chhankani Booti, Lehli, Rut Pahlai, Dumbi Citti and Rewari.

He further said that gram absorbs nitrogen from the air and incorporates it into the soil, thereby restoring soil fertility, therefore, cultivators should apply first hoeing 30 to 40 days after crop cultivation followed by second hoeing one month after the first hoeing (Godi).

Meanwhile, spokesman of university of agriculture said that weeds caused reduction in gram yield up to 30 to 40 percent if farmers failed to take in-time steps for weed control.

Responding to a query, he said that gram crop requires less water and in Thal areas, crop success depends on rainfall. He said that light winter rains were enough for the success of gram crop. In the absence of rain in irrigated areas, especially when flowering, if the crop feels dry, farmers should apply light water because decreased rainfall affects yields, he said.

He further advised said that first water should be applied 45 days after sowing followed bysecond water when the flowers come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Punjab Water Agriculture Jhang Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Sunday From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We will forever remember those who sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.