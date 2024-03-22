Gwadar Attack Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Colony on March 20, were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan district) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of Khairpur district) were laid in their native towns whereas the relatives of the martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan Army and elders of the area participated in the funeral prayers.
The armed forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart all attempts by terrorists to sabotage peace and stability.
"These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland," the ISPR said.
