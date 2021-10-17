Haleem announces "Jashan Aamad e Rasool and Riyasat e Madina Conference" on October 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sunday, announced "Jashan Aamad e Rasool and Riyasat e Madina Conference" would be held on October 22 in connection with "Ashra e Rahmatul-lil- Alameen".

Addressing a press conference along with spokesperson of ministry of finance, Muzzamil Aslam, here at sindh Assembly building, he said it is month of advent of Prophet of islam Hazrat Muhammad S.A.W who is mercy and blessing for all the creations of Almighty Allah. Haleem stated that Pakistani nation was celebrating "Ashra e Rahmatul-lil- Alameen" to pay reverence to the greatest leader of all times.

"Life and teachings of Muhammad S.A.W are exemplary guiding principles those lead to success in life and hereafter," Haleem said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to establish Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority while the decade would be observed with religious reverence and sanctity throughout the country in befitting manner.

Haleem Adil announced that following major event of celebrations of 12th Rabiul Awal in Islamabad, a conference of Ulema Karam, Sajjadah Nasheens of venerated shrines and custodians of different theological orders titled "Jashan Aamad e Rasool and Riyasat e Madina Conference" will be held on October 22 at Sindh Governor House.

The Prime Minster will address the conference that will be presided by Governor Sindh Imran Ismael. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs be special guests among others, he added.

Referring to PPP's public gathering in Karachi on the day, Haleem Adil suggested that Bilawal Zardari should let the people of Sindh know where in 13 years a budget accumulating to Rs 8900 billion was utilized and how a massive corruption of Rs 1400 billion was allowed.

Masses want to know, why 85% percent of the population living in Sindh were left to drink contaminated water and water channels, reservoirs and aquifers were being constantly degraded, he noted.

The economic hub of the country Karachi speaks aloud of performance of PPP, lack of sanitation, drainage and green cover coupled with messy traffic system with poor public transport took the metropolitan to higher ranks among the filthiest cities of the world, Haleem Adil Sheikh remarked.

Including the arrival of 84 buses, progress on federal government sponsored Green Line of BRT project was in front of every citizen and they were eager to see Red and Orange Lines of Sindh government, and what happened Sindh Government's colorful Transport projects? Haleem Adil Sheikh said that corruption of Rs 3 billion was committed on the purchase of school desks, masses want to know why the desk of Rs 5,000 was bought in Rs 29,000.

Haleem said what happened to the cleaning of drains in Karachi? The federation has cleaned three big drains why the drains which were the responsibility of Sindh government have not been cleaned till today. Haleem said that masses wants to know that why irrigation water has not been distributed fairly in Sindh? Why 450 direct outlets were built from canals? Bilawal tell the masses how many coastal highways did your Sindh government build in Sindh in 13 years? Haleem alleged a new corruption system is being run in Sindh headed by Bilawal and two women which I will expose soon in front of the media.

Muzammil Aslam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, while addressing at the occasion, said all petroleum prices are increased on summaries of OGRA. Price hike is an international phenomenon while 85 % of petroleum products are imported. Government could provide relief through reducing the rate of taxes. Government is collecting petroleum levy at Rs. 5 per liter, earlier, it was Rs 30, while sales tax in Ishaq Dar's regime was 35% but the government reduced it to 6.84%.

Petroleum prices in Pakistan are lower than many other countries in the region and international level. During PPP regime price of petrol was Rs 115 when exchange rate was Rs 70 a Dollar and now when dollar is at Rs 170 the rate of petrol is Rs 137 per liter it was possible through reduction in taxes by current Government.

He said the Sindh government took a late decision on the issue of wheat release and relevant policy, further they also did not announced quantity to be released to the flour mills on daily basis and consequently due to non-release of wheat masses facing heavy rate of flour in Sindh.

He said at present, the largest sugarcane crop in the history of Pakistan is ready in the fields but sugar mill owners in Sindh have not started crushing yet.

He said the price of sugar has dropped by Rs 6 since last week. There are many sasta bazaars in Punjab established by the Punjab Government but in Sindh not a single sasta bazaar has been established by the Sindh Government.

He said that the biggest crisis in the history of the world since 1960 is now going on.

He blamed PPP for destabilizing flour prices in Balochistan as flour also goes from Sindh to Balochistan. "After petrol, our another import item is edible oil he added.

He said that due to the previous government, the long-term expensive deals of electricity projects have led to a power crisis in the country today.