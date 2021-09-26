UrduPoint.com

Haleem Expresses Solidarity With Protesting Teachers, Staff Of PSH

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Haleem expresses solidarity with protesting teachers, staff of PSH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh joined the protesting teachers, staff and parents of Public School Hyderabad on Sunday.

Talking to media, Haleem said the administrative control of the PSH, the largest government funded school in the city, was handed over to Sukkur IBA University in order to carry out reforms.

However, he noted, instead of bringing about improvements in the academic system the problems for the teachers, staff and students had only multiplied.

Haleem, , who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, said the school was being turned into a profit oriented venture with a 300 percent increase in the tuition fee.

At the same time, the teachers and staff were being deprived of their due salaries and other benefits.

"The senior faculty members complain that the teachers appointed by SIBAU show discriminatory attitudes with them," he said.

The opposition leader observed that the senior teachers had not been granted salary increments since 2013.

He recalled that the PSH was inaugurated by former Field Marshal late Gen Ayub Khan in 1960.

"The school has produced thousands of successful doctors, engineers, lawyers, politicians, educationists and businessmen during the last five decades," he said.

He complained that since the school was handed over to SIBAU the political intervention in the school management has increased.

"We fear that the men associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party will try to sell off the very precious land of the school in Latifabad," he feared.

The PTI leader said millions of children were out of school in Sindh and thousands of government schools remained shut.

He deplored that the government schools and hospitals were being handed over to the non-governmental organizations and which had brought further decay.

Haleem assured the PSH's teachers, staff and parents that the PTI would continue to support their causes.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Lawyers Hyderabad Sukkur Same Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media Government Institute Of Business Administration Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

10 minutes ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

11 minutes ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

26 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

41 minutes ago
 Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.