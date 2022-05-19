Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

A young handicapped person allegedly committed suicide following frustration from the disability

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A young handicapped person allegedly committed suicide following frustration from the disability.

According to Gaggo Police Station sources, Muhammad Waseem Tariq (24) was faced with frustration due to a disability. He could not walk because of disability for last many years. In fit of disappointment, he allegedly shot himself dead.

Police was investigating the mishap.