UrduPoint.com

Handicapped Youth Allegedly Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

A young handicapped person allegedly committed suicide following frustration from the disability

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A young handicapped person allegedly committed suicide following frustration from the disability.

According to Gaggo Police Station sources, Muhammad Waseem Tariq (24) was faced with frustration due to a disability. He could not walk because of disability for last many years. In fit of disappointment, he allegedly shot himself dead.

Police was investigating the mishap.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Suicide Young From

Recent Stories

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists ..

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists: Saif

28 seconds ago
 Polio campaign aiming to vaccinate 10 mln children ..

Polio campaign aiming to vaccinate 10 mln children to begin in Sindh from May23

31 seconds ago
 59 shopkeepers fined

59 shopkeepers fined

32 seconds ago
 NCOC awards appreciation certificates to doctors, ..

NCOC awards appreciation certificates to doctors, staff

34 seconds ago
 US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Tra ..

US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Track to Eliminate Chemical Weapo ..

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.