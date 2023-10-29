Open Menu

HAWI Participates In DGDA Activities At Bujairi Terrace

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HAWI participates in DGDA activities at Bujairi Terrace

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The national portal for hobbies (HAWI) has completed its arrangements for the “Hawi Trip at Bujairi Terrace,” where is participating in activities organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

The activities last until Monday and serves as a continuation of the numerous introductory trips that the portal, one of the Quality of Life Program’s initiatives, has made to various cities of the Kingdom. HAWI’s participation aims to enhance the impact of hobbies in raising awareness and improving the quality of life. HAWI also seeks to introduce people to cultural and historical hobbies that have a historical value represented by Diriyah governorate in general and Bujairi Terrace in particular.

Through its participation, HAWI aims to increase awareness of the hobby concept and allow visitors to Diriyah and Bujairi Terrace to know more about the efforts and services it provides.

The visitors of the HAWI pavilion at Bujairi Terrace will explore the cultural and historical hobbies related to poetry, music, falconry, perfume making, pottery painting, stamp collecting, and amusement games such as carrom.

HAWI aims to develop and activate the hobby sector in the Kingdom through establishing hobby clubs, registering memberships, submitting requests for support and clarifying the regulations of the sector.

The portal also allows the reservation of spaces and facilities, enables the holding of training courses and activates community partnerships with local institutions.

