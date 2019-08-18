UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Hails Performance Of Hyderabad Police During Rain Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

HCSTSI hails performance of Hyderabad Police during rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has appreciated the performance of Hyderabad Police during the recent rain situation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chamber's Saleemuddin Qureshi said during the rainfall the police not only maintained law and order but they also quite efficiently regulated the traffic.

"The policemen were seen even helping the vehicles which were stuck in the rainwater," he said, specially appreciating SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh.

Comparing the performance of the police with Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), he said both the organizations failed to discharge their duties.

He appealed the Federal and provincial governments on behalf of the business community to improve performance of HESCO and WASA.

