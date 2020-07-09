UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Members Takes Part Guangzhou China Online Trader And Industrial Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

HCSTSI members takes part Guangzhou China online trader and industrial exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The second Online Trade and Industrial Exhibition which began at the city of Guangzhou China from Thursday was participated by the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry under special arrangements here at HCSTSI Secretariat.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the arrangements of online exhibition was made in collaboration with European American Chamber of Commerce and Industry which visited by the business community from all over the world.

The online exhibition was organized in order to bridge the gulf which created as a result of COVID-19, the spokesman informed and added that the organizers of the exhibition have focused display of new varieties of face masks, kits as well as medical and surgical equipment as in the first online exhibition held on June 2020, the traders related with the business of medical and surgical equipments had shown keen interest on such displays.

The HCSTSI also allocated two hours separately for display of medical and surgical equipments for interested traders of Hyderabad who participated in the online exhibition from the HCSTSI secretariat.

Those who visited the HCSTSI secretariat included Javed Memon, Saifullah, Ghulam Farooq Jilani, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Rustam, Hashir Mustafa and Abid Hussain.

The HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana while addressing the visitors said that such online exhibitions were beneficial particularly in wake of lockdown due to COVID-19. The HCSTSI would continue its efforts to arrangement such online exhibitions for the businessmen of Hyderabad so that they could find opportunities of making contacts with traders and industrials of other countries of the world for promotion of their business.

Among others, HCSTSI Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, former President Muhammad Akram Ansari, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Muhammad Asad Khatri, Muhammad Al-Nasir and Rameezuddin Ahmed were also present on the occasion".

Related Topics

World Business China Guangzhou Hyderabad Chamber Muhammad Ali June 2020 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

28 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

32 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

40 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

58 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

60 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.