HCSTSI members takes part Guangzhou China online trader and industrial exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The second Online Trade and Industrial Exhibition which began at the city of Guangzhou China from Thursday was participated by the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry under special arrangements here at HCSTSI Secretariat.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the arrangements of online exhibition was made in collaboration with European American Chamber of Commerce and Industry which visited by the business community from all over the world.

The online exhibition was organized in order to bridge the gulf which created as a result of COVID-19, the spokesman informed and added that the organizers of the exhibition have focused display of new varieties of face masks, kits as well as medical and surgical equipment as in the first online exhibition held on June 2020, the traders related with the business of medical and surgical equipments had shown keen interest on such displays.

The HCSTSI also allocated two hours separately for display of medical and surgical equipments for interested traders of Hyderabad who participated in the online exhibition from the HCSTSI secretariat.

Those who visited the HCSTSI secretariat included Javed Memon, Saifullah, Ghulam Farooq Jilani, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Rustam, Hashir Mustafa and Abid Hussain.

The HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana while addressing the visitors said that such online exhibitions were beneficial particularly in wake of lockdown due to COVID-19. The HCSTSI would continue its efforts to arrangement such online exhibitions for the businessmen of Hyderabad so that they could find opportunities of making contacts with traders and industrials of other countries of the world for promotion of their business.

Among others, HCSTSI Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, former President Muhammad Akram Ansari, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Muhammad Asad Khatri, Muhammad Al-Nasir and Rameezuddin Ahmed were also present on the occasion".