HCSTSI urges for implementation lay out plan for removal of encroachments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani stated that despite the clear instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh no technical report was submitted on the need for drain and sewage drains on Auto Bhan Road.

President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani said that the 300 acres of land that was allotted in 2007, the cost of which has already been paid by the industrialists, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Revenue and the Managing Director of the SITE also ordered by. However, SITE Limited has so far not held any meetings or prepared any action plan.

He emphasized that the only solution to the encroachment problems in the Hyderabad SITE is to remove the temporary and permanent encroachments with the help of the law enforcement agencies by keeping the layout plan of the SITE in front, but it is not yet expedited

He stated that the summary of funds of 110 million rupees for the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad has not been approved yet so this point is included in the agenda of the next cabinet meeting.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had given clear instructions on the water problems of SITE Hyderabad that the connections of all the industries that do not give money to WASA should be cut off without any interruption, but nothing has been done about it so far.

Shaikhani highlighted the lack of progress regarding city surveys in Shah Latifabad Town, Qasimabad and Tando Jam despite the orders from former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and directives issued by Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar.

He said that express feeder is to be provided to the Hyderabad SITE but till the express feeder is not provided then the SITE should be declared as load shedding free zone so that the industries can continue their manufacturing without interruption.

Shaikhani expressed disappointment that each meeting from government institutions only brought up new statements without any positive or constructive reports on the directives issued by the Chief Minister, Commerce Minister, Industry & Revenue Minister, and Hyderabad Commissioner.

He urged Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure that the officers of the institutions who are part of the coordination committee attend the meeting of the coordination committee in a personal capacity so that not only the policy is discussed but also the new policy can be made and the problems faced by traders and industrialists can be solved quickly.

He expressed these views in the second meeting of the coordination committee of the industrialists and business community under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Division Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad said that after the first meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Justice R. Maqbool Baqir also visited Hyderabad and issued instructions to all the relevant institutions on the problems faced by traders and industrialists.

He directed the managing director SITE representative SITE engineer on the 300 acres of land allotted to the SITE that the encroachment issues have not been resolved so far and a full report should be submitted in the next meeting.

The Commissioner of Hyderabad ordered the director of survey settlement regarding Shah Latifabad Town, Qasimabad, and Tando Jam city survey to submit a complete report on all the obstacles in the city survey and to write a letter for the same budget.

On this occasion, the business community, the chairman of works committees, and all representatives of the relevant departments were also present.