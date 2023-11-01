Open Menu

Health Dept Kohat Organizes Seminar On Importance Of Iodine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

A one-day seminar on Wednesday was organized in Kohat by the District Health Department regarding the importance of Iodine

In the seminar, the Health Coordinator, Dr. Saqibullah DHIS Coordinator, Mukhtiar Deen District Nutrition Coordinator and Ashrafullah NIS Kohat participated and expressed their views.

This seminar aimed to raise awareness about iodine deficiency among the public.

Iodine deficiency decreases child survival, causes goiter and impairs growth and development. Iodine deficiency in pregnant women causes miscarriages, low birth weight and other complications. Iodising salt can eliminate iodine deficiency and Iodised salt is safe for infants, children and pregnant women.

On this occasion, a walk was also organized for public awareness, in which Benazir Nutrition Program and District Health Staff were present.

