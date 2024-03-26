- Home
- Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has stressed the need for introducing international standard facilities in healthcare system and market-based subjects in medical institutions.
He expressed these views during his visit to Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Tuesday.
He underscored the importance of professionalism and innovation in education and healthcare system.
The minister said that both the sectors are the top priorities of the provincial government.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq highlighted the university's endeavors in expanding physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences programs across province and newly merged areas.
The minister assured his support for these initiatives and endorsed the proposal to establish KMU campuses in all newly merged districts with support of Higher Education Department.
He expressed satisfaction over the role of KMU in advancing medical education and fostering innovation in healthcare system.
He also lauded the university's commitment to academic excellence and groundbreaking initiatives in the field.
Later, Syed Qasim Ali Shah distributed scholarships to meritorious individuals and presented certificates to graduating students. He was also briefed about various aspects of KMUs advancement in medical education.
He commended the progress of the KMU teaching hospital Research Centre that is anticipated to be finalized within the next two to three months. He also appreciated the proposal for the hospital to offer state-of-the-art facilities and specialized services, including bone marrow and liver transplants.
The provincial minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare access and educational opportunities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He stressed the significance of collaborative efforts between the government and educational institutions like KMU to realize these objectives.
