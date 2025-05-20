Open Menu

Heat Wave Likely To Continue Current Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The current prevailing heat wave is likely to continue during this week and the temperatures would rise 04 to 6°C above normal in the region.

The maximum day temperature was recorded as 42 degree Celsius here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a high pressure is likely to persist in upper atmosphere during the current week. Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures were likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) till 24th May.

Day temperatures were likely to remain 05 to 07°C above normal in upper half including central & upper Punjab during the same period.

Duststorm/gusty winds were expected at isolated places over plain areas due to excessive heating during the forecast period.

Due to heat wave conditions in the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens were advised to take precautionary measures.

Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the day time and remain hydrated while farmers were advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the latest weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

