HEC, UOL To Organize Allama Iqbal Debate Competition For Afghan Students

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the University of Lahore (UOL) is hosting the first-ever "Allama Muhammad Iqbal-Afghan Youth" debating competition to celebrate the vision and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan with traditional zeal.

According to the official sources, as per eligibility criteria, the candidates can apply if they are Afghan national student currently studying in any University in Pakistan under the "Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Students".

The students may pick any one of the following topics for debates including, 1)Can Pakistan and Afghanistan be good neighbors?,2) Importance of education for Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, 3) Challenges and Opportunities for the Future of Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations and 4) Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision and philosophy on peace, progress, and education in Afghanistan.

The sources further informed that the 1st position holder will get the prize money of Rs. 70,000, while 2nd Position holder Rs. 50,000 and 3rd Position holder Rs. 35,000. However, the certificates will be given to all participating students in the competition.

The participation is only in one language i.e.English.

The participating students will prepare their debating content under the supervision of a mentor allocated by their respective university, the sources added.

Female Afghan students are encouraged to participate. While, the students' are asked that nomination and debate content must be sent through email along with the Registration Form duly signed by university's competent authorities and a short video sample of 60 seconds debate on the topic of their choice selected from given themes The interested candidates are asked that font style 'Times New Roman' and font size 12 with 1.5 Line Spacing, 400 words converted into PDF file format to be emailed at: csspr@siss.uol.edu.pk on or before Friday, November 25, 2022 timeline 11:59pm.

Top 6 shortlisted finalists along with one university mentor will appear in the final round of selection in Lahore.

Event will be hosted in the second week of December 2022 at University of Lahore. Please note that incomplete and duplicate entries will be disqualified.

