Help to vulnerable a religious, social obligation: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that the help to the orphan and poor children was our religious obligation and at the same time, it was our social responsibility.

"It is the basic responsibility of the state and philanthropists to provide an infrastructure of care to enable vulnerable citizens to flourish socially and economically on an equal basis," he asserted.

He expressed these views during a meeting of the board of Governors of an NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), running orphans and educational center here.

The President said that the children who have lost one or both of their parents, had been facing unfavourable conditions, and it was the religious and social responsibility all of us to fulfill their education and health needs.

The AJK president said that Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust headed by Chaudhry Mohammad Akhtar besides looking after hundreds of children was providing quality education and health facilities to them.

"The KORT is a role model for not only Azad Jammu Kashmir but the whole of South Asia as well," he declared. Appreciating Chaudhry Akhtar, the Founder Chief and the team of the organization for their excellent social work, Sardar Masood Khan assured that he in his personal capacity as well as through the state government would continue to extend all possible cooperation to this organization.

Earlier in a briefing, the state president was told that besides establishing water filtration plants in different areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to provide potable water, the trust had distributed 1,000 wheelchairs to the people with disabilities while it constructed 143 housing units for quake-hit families in Mirpur and surrounding areas.

Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Trust had provided relief items to the poor and financially starved families in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir particularly the residents of the villages located close to the Line of Control and helped different hospitals improve the treatment facilities.

About the future plans, the AJK president was told that on a pattern of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Mirpur, a complex was being built in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where education and boarding facilities will be provided to 350 children while construction of the KORT University and state of the art KORT Hospital in Mirpur, and the construction of a restroom in Islamabad were among the future priorities.

On this occasion, the AJK advised the KORT and other social groups to consider the utilization of modern technologies in the health and education sectors.