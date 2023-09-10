HESCO continues crackdown against power thieves, defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Large-scale crackdown against electricity thieves was continued on in HESCO region on Sunday. According to spokesperson, raids were conducted in several areas of region including Hyderabad, Tatta, Umarkot, Badin, MirpurKhas, Khipro, Dgri, NawabShah, Tando Allahyar, Sakrand, Tando Jam, Chamnbar, Kotri, Jamshoro, Nooriabad, Sehwan, Bhan Syedabad, Sanghar, Qazi Ahmad, Daulatpur, Saeedabad, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Matiari, and other areas, witnessed the disconnection of 4,891 illegal connections.

Furthermore, 27 transformers were removed and 3 remote control devices used for electricity theft were seized.

These devices were being used for illicit power consumption. In addition to these actions, a recovery of more than 35.6 million rupees was also made from defaulters and letters were submitted to the respective police stations for the registration of FIRs against 167 individuals.

According to the spokesperson of HESCO, on the orders of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, the crackdown against electricity thieves will continue to eliminate electricity theft while the campaign has been intensified for the 100 percent recovery of 169 billion dues.